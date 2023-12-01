Kate Middleton Gets Standing Ovation as King Defies Calls to Strip Harry’s Title

Aaron Chown/Pool via Reuters

The royals are not complaining—or explaining.

Kate Middleton was given a standing ovation as she arrived at a keynote royal event Thursday evening, just 24 hours after she was dramatically named as one of the alleged “royal racists” who raised “concerns’ over “how dark” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children’s skin would be.

The show of support came as King Charles, who was named as the other person who allegedly asked questions about the children’s likely skin tone, took to the stage Friday morning to deliver a keynote speech at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai. Aides insisted he was “utterly focused” on the summit.

