Jailed Putin Critic Navalny Says He’s Facing New Criminal Charges

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Friday said that he’s been informed that he’s facing new criminal charges as he serves his decades-long imprisonment in a Russian penal colony.

The opposition activist, 47, has already been sentenced to more than 30 years following convictions for offenses including extremism, which he has consistently denied. He has also spent extended periods in solitary confinement over the past two years for a variety of alleged infringements.

Comments from Navalny posted by his associates Friday on Telegram claim that he is now facing a new prosecution under Article 214 of Russia’s penal code, which pertains to vandalism. No further details were provided about his alleged crime. “I have no idea what article 214 is, and there’s nowhere to look. You’ll know before I do,” Navalny said in the post, according to a Reuters translation.

