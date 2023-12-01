Cost of living in 32 of the biggest Midwestern cities

Chicago had a high cost of living compared to other large Midwestern cities in Business Insider’s analysis of indexes from C2ER.

Chicago had the highest Cost of Living Index score among 32 Midwestern cities.Of the 32 Midwestern urban areas examined, 29 fell below the national average.Springfield, Missouri, was the cheapest of the large Midwestern areas in the study, more than 15% below the national average.

Chicago is the most expensive place to live in the Midwest based on a cost of living index for the third quarter. However, the vast majority of the 32 large Midwestern cities included in the study are cheaper than the national average.

The Council for Community and Economic Research, or C2ER, released its quarterly Cost of Living Index in October. The index is based on six categories: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.

“The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile,” the press release said.

Of the 269 urban areas to participate during the most recent C2ER study, 63 are from 12 Midwestern states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. We narrowed that list down to the 32 largest cities among the 63 Midwestern places with an index for the third quarter based on their population sizes.

Business Insider previously looked at the cost of living for places in Florida, Texas, and California. In California all 10 urban areas in the third quarter’s analysis had an index score larger than 100. That means these California places were more expensive than the national average among cities in the study.

In the Midwest, only two cities — Chicago and Detroit — were above the national average. A third, Milwaukee, was right at 100. At the other end, Springfield, Missouri, had a cost of living 15.5% below the average at 84.5.

Below are the 32 Midwestern places in our analysis ranked by their indexes from C2ER.

32. Springfield, Missouri larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images Composite index: 84.5 Home price: $354,925 Apartment rent: $1,029 Energy: $130.64 Doctor visit: $123.46 Beauty salon visit: $41.80 31. Kalamazoo, Michigan JTGrafix/Getty Images Composite index: 85.2 Home price: $292,434 Apartment rent: $913 Energy: $206.58 Doctor visit: $116.67 Beauty salon visit: $27.63 30. Topeka, Kansas Getty Images Composite index: 86.1 Home price: $373,163 Apartment rent: $891 Energy: $198.66 Doctor visit: $132.94 Beauty salon visit: $35.00 29. Rockford, Illinois juan carlos tinjaca/Shutterstock Composite index: 86.9 Home price: $300,000 Apartment rent: $1,158 Energy: $144.60 Doctor visit: $150.00 Beauty salon visit: $42.00 27 (tie). Champaign-Urbana, Illinois Leigh Trail/Shutterstock Composite index: 87.7 Home price: $358,200 Apartment rent: $923 Energy: $158.18 Doctor visit: $132.00 Beauty salon visit: $41.00 27 (tie). Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois Vinay_Bavdekar/Getty Images Composite index: 87.7 Home price: $329,398 Apartment rent: $1,118 Energy: $152.49 Doctor visit: $159.50 Beauty salon visit: $40.88 26. Peoria, Illinois Henryk Sadura/Getty Images Composite index: 88.2 Home price: $385,000 Apartment rent: $950 Energy: $157.02 Doctor visit: $145.00 Beauty salon visit: $39.00 25. St. Louis joe daniel price/Getty Images Composite index: 88.7 Home price: $390,388 Apartment rent: $1,061 Energy: $197.55 Doctor visit: $89.69 Beauty salon visit: $45.00 24. Wichita, Kansas Sean Pavone/Getty Images Composite index: 88.9 Home price: $335,781 Apartment rent: $1,009 Energy: $196.43 Doctor visit: $112.65 Beauty salon visit: $50.00 23. Springfield, Illinois DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Composite index: 89.4 Home price: $415,000 Apartment rent: $1,103 Energy: $179.57 Doctor visit: $120.00 Beauty salon visit: $30.00 22. Cleveland Yuanshuai Si/Getty Images Composite index: 89.8 Home price: $363,504 Apartment rent: $1,254 Energy: $212.26 Doctor visit: $119.00 Beauty salon visit: $37.00 21. Fort Wayne-Allen County, Indiana Getty Images Composite index: 89.9 Home price: $337,867 Apartment rent: $1,390 Energy: $189.82 Doctor visit: $116.75 Beauty salon visit: $34.00 20. Cedar Rapids, Iowa DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Composite index: 90.0 Home price: $332,838 Apartment rent: $964 Energy: $207.17 Doctor visit: $172.00 Beauty salon visit: $38.25 18 (tie). Columbia, Missouri larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images Composite index: 90.1 Home price: $465,600 Apartment rent: $951 Energy: $176.28 Doctor visit: $163.00 Beauty salon visit: $46.50 18 (tie). Sioux Falls, South Dakota DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Composite index: 90.1 Home price: $448,565 Apartment rent: $1,174 Energy: $136.53 Doctor visit: $186.00 Beauty salon visit: $35.00 17. Indianapolis Getty Images Composite index: 91.5 Home price: $362,491 Apartment rent: $1,295 Energy: $200.43 Doctor visit: $106.18 Beauty salon visit: $39.30 16. South Bend, Indiana DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Composite index: 91.6 Home price: $404,250 Apartment rent: $1,630 Energy: $191.16 Doctor visit: $120.00 Beauty salon visit: $51.20 15. Green Bay, Wisconsin DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Composite index: 92.3 Home price: $424,736 Apartment rent: $980 Energy: $189.98 Doctor visit: $161.19 Beauty salon visit: $32.50 14. Columbus, Ohio joe daniel price/Getty Images Composite index: 92.4 Home price: $401,960 Apartment rent: $1,583 Energy: $178.90 Doctor visit: $121.60 Beauty salon visit: $47.00 13. Minneapolis Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Composite index: 92.8 Home price: $405,298 Apartment rent: $1,398 Energy: $186.69 Doctor visit: $162.98 Beauty salon visit: $36.70 12. St. Paul, Minnesota Getty Images Composite index: 92.9 Home price: $401,168 Apartment rent: $1,382 Energy: $182.51 Doctor visit: $161.03 Beauty salon visit: $37.56 11. Omaha, Nebraska Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Composite index: 93.1 Home price: $389,288 Apartment rent: $1,543 Energy: $185.12 Doctor visit: $136.40 Beauty salon visit: $32.71 10. Lincoln, Nebraska John Coletti/Getty Images Composite index: 93.4 Home price: $360,883 Apartment rent: $1,198 Energy: $131.34 Doctor visit: $171.33 Beauty salon visit: $48.80 9. Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas Eddie Brady/Getty Images Composite index: 94.4 Home price: $457,307 Apartment rent: $1,550 Energy: $232.14 Doctor visit: $90.53 Beauty salon visit: $33.70 8. Dayton, Ohio Erik Lykins/Getty Images Composite index: 95.0 Home price: $375,821 Apartment rent: $1,481 Energy: $199.16 Doctor visit: $149.00 Beauty salon visit: $45.60 7. Lafayette, Indiana Getty Images Composite index: 95.1 Home price: $422,600 Apartment rent: $1,241 Energy: $228.05 Doctor visit: $135.00 Beauty salon visit: $33.75 6. Joliet-Will County, Illinois Pamela Brick/Shutterstock Composite index: 95.3 Home price: $372,000 Apartment rent: $1,278 Energy: $126.77 Doctor visit: $153.00 Beauty salon visit: $75.00 5. Cincinnati Jeremy Poland/Getty Images Composite index: 96.6 Home price: $422,238 Apartment rent: $1,318 Energy: $213.96 Doctor visit: $155.00 Beauty salon visit: $40.60 4. Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota-Minnesota Sanghwan Kim/Getty Images Composite index: 98.1 Home price: $348,046 Apartment rent: $1,643 Energy: $173.56 Doctor visit: $211.92 Beauty salon visit: $41.20 3. Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin Murat Taner/Getty Images Composite index: 100.0 Home price: $479,950 Apartment rent: $1,607 Energy: $201.11 Doctor visit: $209.00 Beauty salon visit: $47.33 2. Detroit Robert Lowdon/Getty Images Composite index: 102.4 Home price: $547,555 Apartment rent: $1,625 Energy: $171.28 Doctor visit: $158.75 Beauty salon visit: $58.40 1. Chicago Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images Composite index: 113.4 Home price: $546,333 Apartment rent: $3,176 Energy: $149.12 Doctor visit: $170.00 Beauty salon visit: $58.33

