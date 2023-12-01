Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Cost of living in 32 of the biggest Midwestern cities

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , ,
    Cost of living in 32 of the biggest Midwestern cities

    Chicago had a high cost of living compared to other large Midwestern cities in Business Insider’s analysis of indexes from C2ER.

    Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Chicago had the highest Cost of Living Index score among 32 Midwestern cities.Of the 32 Midwestern urban areas examined, 29 fell below the national average.Springfield, Missouri, was the cheapest of the large Midwestern areas in the study, more than 15% below the national average.

    Chicago is the most expensive place to live in the Midwest based on a cost of living index for the third quarter. However, the vast majority of the 32 large Midwestern cities included in the study are cheaper than the national average.

    The Council for Community and Economic Research, or C2ER, released its quarterly Cost of Living Index in October. The index is based on six categories: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, healthcare, and miscellaneous goods and services.

    “The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile,” the press release said.

    Of the 269 urban areas to participate during the most recent C2ER study, 63 are from 12 Midwestern states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. We narrowed that list down to the 32 largest cities among the 63 Midwestern places with an index for the third quarter based on their population sizes.

    Business Insider previously looked at the cost of living for places in Florida, Texas, and California. In California all 10 urban areas in the third quarter’s analysis had an index score larger than 100. That means these California places were more expensive than the national average among cities in the study.

    In the Midwest, only two cities — Chicago and Detroit — were above the national average. A third, Milwaukee, was right at 100. At the other end, Springfield, Missouri, had a cost of living 15.5% below the average at 84.5.

    Below are the 32 Midwestern places in our analysis ranked by their indexes from C2ER.

    32. Springfield, Missouri

    larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

    Composite index: 84.5

    Home price: $354,925

    Apartment rent: $1,029

    Energy: $130.64

    Doctor visit: $123.46

    Beauty salon visit: $41.80

    31. Kalamazoo, Michigan

    JTGrafix/Getty Images

    Composite index: 85.2

    Home price: $292,434

    Apartment rent: $913

    Energy: $206.58

    Doctor visit: $116.67

    Beauty salon visit: $27.63

    30. Topeka, Kansas

    Getty Images

    Composite index: 86.1

    Home price: $373,163

    Apartment rent: $891

    Energy: $198.66

    Doctor visit: $132.94

    Beauty salon visit: $35.00

    29. Rockford, Illinois

    juan carlos tinjaca/Shutterstock

    Composite index: 86.9

    Home price: $300,000

    Apartment rent: $1,158

    Energy: $144.60

    Doctor visit: $150.00

    Beauty salon visit: $42.00

    27 (tie). Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

    Leigh Trail/Shutterstock

    Composite index: 87.7

    Home price: $358,200

    Apartment rent: $923

    Energy: $158.18

    Doctor visit: $132.00

    Beauty salon visit: $41.00

    27 (tie). Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois

    Vinay_Bavdekar/Getty Images

    Composite index: 87.7

    Home price: $329,398

    Apartment rent: $1,118

    Energy: $152.49

    Doctor visit: $159.50

    Beauty salon visit: $40.88

    26. Peoria, Illinois

    Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

    Composite index: 88.2

    Home price: $385,000

    Apartment rent: $950

    Energy: $157.02

    Doctor visit: $145.00

    Beauty salon visit: $39.00

    25. St. Louis

    joe daniel price/Getty Images

    Composite index: 88.7

    Home price: $390,388

    Apartment rent: $1,061

    Energy: $197.55

    Doctor visit: $89.69

    Beauty salon visit: $45.00

    24. Wichita, Kansas

    Sean Pavone/Getty Images

    Composite index: 88.9

    Home price: $335,781

    Apartment rent: $1,009

    Energy: $196.43

    Doctor visit: $112.65

    Beauty salon visit: $50.00

    23. Springfield, Illinois

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    Composite index: 89.4

    Home price: $415,000

    Apartment rent: $1,103

    Energy: $179.57

    Doctor visit: $120.00

    Beauty salon visit: $30.00

    22. Cleveland

    Yuanshuai Si/Getty Images

    Composite index: 89.8

    Home price: $363,504

    Apartment rent: $1,254

    Energy: $212.26

    Doctor visit: $119.00

    Beauty salon visit: $37.00

    21. Fort Wayne-Allen County, Indiana

    Getty Images

    Composite index: 89.9

    Home price: $337,867

    Apartment rent: $1,390

    Energy: $189.82

    Doctor visit: $116.75

    Beauty salon visit: $34.00

    20. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    Composite index: 90.0

    Home price: $332,838

    Apartment rent: $964

    Energy: $207.17

    Doctor visit: $172.00

    Beauty salon visit: $38.25

    18 (tie). Columbia, Missouri

    larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

    Composite index: 90.1

    Home price: $465,600

    Apartment rent: $951

    Energy: $176.28

    Doctor visit: $163.00

    Beauty salon visit: $46.50

    18 (tie). Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    Composite index: 90.1

    Home price: $448,565

    Apartment rent: $1,174

    Energy: $136.53

    Doctor visit: $186.00

    Beauty salon visit: $35.00

    17. Indianapolis

    Getty Images

    Composite index: 91.5

    Home price: $362,491

    Apartment rent: $1,295

    Energy: $200.43

    Doctor visit: $106.18

    Beauty salon visit: $39.30

    16. South Bend, Indiana

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    Composite index: 91.6

    Home price: $404,250

    Apartment rent: $1,630

    Energy: $191.16

    Doctor visit: $120.00

    Beauty salon visit: $51.20

    15. Green Bay, Wisconsin

    DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

    Composite index: 92.3

    Home price: $424,736

    Apartment rent: $980

    Energy: $189.98

    Doctor visit: $161.19

    Beauty salon visit: $32.50

    14. Columbus, Ohio

    joe daniel price/Getty Images

    Composite index: 92.4

    Home price: $401,960

    Apartment rent: $1,583

    Energy: $178.90

    Doctor visit: $121.60

    Beauty salon visit: $47.00

    13. Minneapolis

    Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

    Composite index: 92.8

    Home price: $405,298

    Apartment rent: $1,398

    Energy: $186.69

    Doctor visit: $162.98

    Beauty salon visit: $36.70

    12. St. Paul, Minnesota

    Getty Images

    Composite index: 92.9

    Home price: $401,168

    Apartment rent: $1,382

    Energy: $182.51

    Doctor visit: $161.03

    Beauty salon visit: $37.56

    11. Omaha, Nebraska

    Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

    Composite index: 93.1

    Home price: $389,288

    Apartment rent: $1,543

    Energy: $185.12

    Doctor visit: $136.40

    Beauty salon visit: $32.71

    10. Lincoln, Nebraska

    John Coletti/Getty Images

    Composite index: 93.4

    Home price: $360,883

    Apartment rent: $1,198

    Energy: $131.34

    Doctor visit: $171.33

    Beauty salon visit: $48.80

    9. Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas

    Eddie Brady/Getty Images

    Composite index: 94.4

    Home price: $457,307

    Apartment rent: $1,550

    Energy: $232.14

    Doctor visit: $90.53

    Beauty salon visit: $33.70

    8. Dayton, Ohio

    Erik Lykins/Getty Images

    Composite index: 95.0

    Home price: $375,821

    Apartment rent: $1,481

    Energy: $199.16

    Doctor visit: $149.00

    Beauty salon visit: $45.60

    7. Lafayette, Indiana

    Getty Images

    Composite index: 95.1

    Home price: $422,600

    Apartment rent: $1,241

    Energy: $228.05

    Doctor visit: $135.00

    Beauty salon visit: $33.75

    6. Joliet-Will County, Illinois

    Pamela Brick/Shutterstock

    Composite index: 95.3

    Home price: $372,000

    Apartment rent: $1,278

    Energy: $126.77

    Doctor visit: $153.00

    Beauty salon visit: $75.00

    5. Cincinnati

    Jeremy Poland/Getty Images

    Composite index: 96.6

    Home price: $422,238

    Apartment rent: $1,318

    Energy: $213.96

    Doctor visit: $155.00

    Beauty salon visit: $40.60

    4. Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota-Minnesota

    Sanghwan Kim/Getty Images

    Composite index: 98.1

    Home price: $348,046

    Apartment rent: $1,643

    Energy: $173.56

    Doctor visit: $211.92

    Beauty salon visit: $41.20

    3. Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin

    Murat Taner/Getty Images

    Composite index: 100.0

    Home price: $479,950

    Apartment rent: $1,607

    Energy: $201.11

    Doctor visit: $209.00

    Beauty salon visit: $47.33

    2. Detroit

    Robert Lowdon/Getty Images

    Composite index: 102.4

    Home price: $547,555

    Apartment rent: $1,625

    Energy: $171.28

    Doctor visit: $158.75

    Beauty salon visit: $58.40

    1. Chicago
    Chicago had a high cost of living compared to other large Midwestern cities in Business Insider’s analysis of indexes from C2ER.

    Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Composite index: 113.4

    Home price: $546,333

    Apartment rent: $3,176

    Energy: $149.12

    Doctor visit: $170.00

    Beauty salon visit: $58.33

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce 3 months after the YouTuber was arrested on child abuse charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy