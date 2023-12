NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday he regretted that military operations had resumed in Gaza after the collapse of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.

ldquo;I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza,rdquo; Guterres wrote on the X social media platform.

ldquo;The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian cease-fire.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;