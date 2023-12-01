Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNICEF urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, condemns inaction as endorsement of child casualties

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNICEF made a plea for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, criticizing the lack of action as tantamount to quot;endorsing the killing of childrenquot; following the breakdown of a week-old truce between Israel and Hamas.nbsp;

    James Elder, UNICEF#39;s spokesperson, emphasized the urgency of implementing a sustained ceasefire, stating, quot;Choosing inaction essentially sanctions the tragic loss of children#39;s lives.quot;nbsp;

    Shortly after the truce lapsed, Gaza health authorities reported 35 fatalities and numerous injuries resulting from airstrikes targeting multiple residences, with Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip bearing the brunt of the bombings, alongside central and northern areas.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce 3 months after the YouTuber was arrested on child abuse charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy