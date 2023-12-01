UNICEF urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, condemns inaction as endorsement of child casualties

NNA – UNICEF made a plea for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, criticizing the lack of action as tantamount to quot;endorsing the killing of childrenquot; following the breakdown of a week-old truce between Israel and Hamas.nbsp;

James Elder, UNICEF#39;s spokesperson, emphasized the urgency of implementing a sustained ceasefire, stating, quot;Choosing inaction essentially sanctions the tragic loss of children#39;s lives.quot;nbsp;

Shortly after the truce lapsed, Gaza health authorities reported 35 fatalities and numerous injuries resulting from airstrikes targeting multiple residences, with Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip bearing the brunt of the bombings, alongside central and northern areas.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.