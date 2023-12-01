Hajjar discusses aid for displaced southerners with Amal, Hezbollah delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs,nbsp; Hector Hajjar, on Friday welcomed a delegation from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah.nbsp;

During the meeting, Hajjar presented the services and assistance provided by the ministry across all Lebanese territories, particularly in the South, to support Lebanese citizens displaced from their villages due to Israeli aggression.

The discussion also touched on the Chinese donation allocated to support Lebanese refugees.nbsp;

ldquo;A committee will be formed to study the method of disbursing this donation, in coordination with the governmental emergency committee, governors, district commissioners, and municipal unions in the South,rdquo; affirmed Hajjar.nbsp;

