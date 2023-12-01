Hamieh meets in Britain with International Maritime Organization’s Secretary-General

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday pursued his meetings in Britain, on the sidelines of his participation in the work of thenbsp;General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)nbsp;held in London.

In this context, Minister Hamieh, leading a delegation from the Ministry, met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, in the presence of Lebanonrsquo;s Ambassador to Britain, Rami Mortada, and a delegation from the Organization.

Discussions reportedly touched on the prospects for cooperation between Lebanon and the IMO.

Hamieh stressed during the meeting that ldquo;Lebanon will remain keen to open new horizons for cooperation with the Organization, especially with regard to maritime safety and environmental factors,rdquo;

