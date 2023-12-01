Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh meets in Britain with International Maritime Organization’s Secretary-General

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday pursued his meetings in Britain, on the sidelines of his participation in the work of thenbsp;General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)nbsp;held in London.

    In this context, Minister Hamieh, leading a delegation from the Ministry, met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, in the presence of Lebanonrsquo;s Ambassador to Britain, Rami Mortada, and a delegation from the Organization.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the prospects for cooperation between Lebanon and the IMO.

    Hamieh stressed during the meeting that ldquo;Lebanon will remain keen to open new horizons for cooperation with the Organization, especially with regard to maritime safety and environmental factors,rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce 3 months after the YouTuber was arrested on child abuse charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy