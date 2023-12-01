Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemns resumption of Israeli aggressive war on Gaza

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Jordaniannbsp;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the resumption of the absurd Israeli-aggressive war on the Gaza Strip.

    The ministry#39;s spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed in a statement on Friday that the Kingdom strongly opposes and condemns the continuation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    He also emphasized the need for the international community to uphold the law, hold Israel accountable, and prevent it from committing more crimes against civilians by calling for an end to its needless war on Gaza.

    The resumption of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and the necessity of stopping this brutal aggression that has claimed thousands of innocent lives, especially women and children, Qudah stressed.

    He renewed his call on the international community to move immediately to impose a ceasefire. — Petra news agency

    nbsp;

    ==================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce 3 months after the YouTuber was arrested on child abuse charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy