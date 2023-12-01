Jordan’s King Abdullah at COPO28 says climate change cannot be addressed in isolation from other tragedies, especially situation in Gaza

NNA – Jordan#39;s King Abdullah on Friday participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, held in the United Arab Emirates.

King Abdullah said, quot;We cannot talk about climate change in isolation from the humanitarian tragedies unfolding around usquot;, pointing to the immediate threat to Palestinianrsquo;s lives and wellbeing.

quot;In Gaza where people are living with little clean water; and the bare minimum of food supplies climate threats magnify the devastation of warquot;, His Majesty said.

The King stressed the need for climate response to be inclusive of the most vulnerable, including Palestinians that were severely impacted by the war on Gaza, populations around the world that are affected by conflict and poverty, and refugee families and host communities, in our region and beyond.

His Majesty said over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes, and tens of thousands have been injured or killed in the war on Gaza.

quot;Jordan has brought together all international partners to coordinate on mechanisms for the sustainable provision of food supplies to the Strip,quot; the King said.

His Majesty warned that quot;the massive destruction of a relentless war in Gaza threatens more people and holds back progress toward a better global future.

Highlighting Jordanrsquo;s key climate-related projects, the King said the National Water Conveyance Project in Jordan will rely on renewable energy.

quot;Our National Energy Strategy aims to generate 31 percent of electricity from renewables by 2030,quot; His Majesty noted. — Petra news agency

===================== L.Y