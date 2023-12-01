Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Taylor Swift’s Publicist Savages ‘Fabricated Lies’ Around Secret Marriage Rumors

    Taylor Swift’s publicist on Thursday vehemently denied rumors that the singer secretly married her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and attacked a celebrity gossip account for pushing the “insane” allegation.

    Anonymous account Deuxmoi had posted an Instagram Story claiming that Swift had married British actor Alwyn in either 2020 and 2021 in some kind of non-legal ceremony. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Swift’s publicist Tree Paine fumed in an X post responding to the claim. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

    Reports emerged in the spring that Swift and Alwyn had split after six years together. She’s since moved on with a public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Deuxmoi’s Instagram Story included a message apparently criticizing the gossip account for claiming that Swift and Alwyn “were secretly married up until and after they broke up.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

