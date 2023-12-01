Idaho baby Zeke Gregory Best is ‘abducted by his murder suspect father who is heavily armed and dangerous’ – as cops warn ten-month-old is in ‘imminent danger’

An Amber Alert was issued after a baby was thought to have been kidnapped by his father last night in Victor, Idaho.

Zeke Gregory Best, 10 months old, was last seen with his father Jeremy Albert Best at 11:40 pm Thursday night.

Best, 48, is suspected of a murder and is said to be “heavily armed and dangerous.”

Best is the suspect in the death of Kali Jean Randell, 38, who was found unconscious in her home in Idaho.

Thursday, just before Best was last seen, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Best was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevy Tahoe with Idaho license plate 1T39349.

Police warned not to approach the “heavily armed” suspect.