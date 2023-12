NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, received, at his ministry office on Friday, the Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy, accompanied by the Turkish Cultural Center Coordinator, Esraa Yalmaz, and her assistant, Mahasen Khattab.

Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of cooperation at the media and cultural levels.

L.Y