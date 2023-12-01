Berri follows up on current situation with Ain El-Tineh’s visitors, meets MPs Fadlallah and Chehayeb, receives Independence congratulatory cable

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday met, at the Second Presidency in Ain-el-Tineh, with ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation, political developments, and field developments in the border region, in addition to legislative affairs.

MP Fadlallah stressed that the supreme national interest in Lebanon requires working in every way to prevent the enemy from achieving its goals.

Speaker Berri also followed up on political developments, the current situation, and legislative affairs, during his meeting with ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; MP Akram Chehayeb.

Among Ain el-Tinehrsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Chief of the Judicial Police, Brigadier General Ziad Qaid Bey.

On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory tcable on the occasion of Lebanonrsquo;s Independence Day, from his Tunisian counterpart, Ibrahim Bou Derbala.

