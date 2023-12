NNA -nbsp;The Islamic Resistance issued on Frdiay the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:00 p.m.nbsp;on Friday 12/1/2023, targeted an assemblynbsp;of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons.rdquo;

