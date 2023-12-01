Neil Mitchell exit: Melbourne broadcaster 3AW’s final approval after explosive interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A legendary broadcaster has promised his loyal listeners it won’t be the last thing they see or hear when he leaves breakfast radio.

Neil Mitchell signed with 3AW for the final time on Friday after 36 years, 34 of which were the station’s breakfast slot presenter.

The Melbourne broadcaster did not end its final day quietly after clashing with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a heated interview.

A nostalgic Mitchell used his last 60 seconds on air to thank his family, staff and audience for making his time on air a “privilege” and said he found the greatest joy in his job when he was able to help people.

He will now host his own podcast and said he plans to make routine appearances on television and radio in the not-too-distant future.

Mitchell said his time at 3AW had had its fair share of ups and downs and he would hate to work on his own, but it was the highlight of his life.

“It’s been a little funny at times, sad at times, it’s been difficult, but there’s one thing that always drives me: it’s you, the audience,” he said.

‘I’m not comfortable with fame, I’m not comfortable with praise (but) my journey has been overwhelmingly positive and we achieved a lot, we got some answers.

“And a couple of politicians on both sides banned me, and it shows how weak they are if they can’t handle me.”

The controversial broadcaster paid special tribute to his wife, who stopped working to care for their two children, Kel and Cam, so she could focus on her career.

Mitchell also spoke about his ethos as a journalist and took pride in the fact that he never sold or shot ads for a quick paycheck.

‘That has always been my journalistic philosophy: you don’t have a microphone, a camera or a newspaper for your own self-indulgence, you have access to an audience because you work for that audience.

‘You represent them, you give them a voice, you give them answers when they deserve them.

“Unless it’s Victoria and they ban you, you give them the opportunity to be part of a larger process.”

He also retold the story of how he campaigned to have the Victorian government refund $26 million in dodgy speeding fines after exposing a series of faulty speed cameras in Victoria.

“We solved problems for people who didn’t have a voice,” he said.

‘I’m delighted with the time I’ve had, you’ve truly given me 36 years of a life I couldn’t have hoped for in my wildest dreams, so whether you like me or hate me, thank you for listening.

‘Thank you for talking, thank you for caring, thank you for trusting, thank you for trying and helping us do it, thank you for being there. Take care.’

Mitchell announced his retirement on September 1, triggering a major shakeup in the broadcast booths.

Drive presenter Tom Elliot and Jacqui Felgate will replace Mitchell in the breakfast slot in 2024.

Mitchell spent his last broadcast boldly rebuffing a testy Mr Albanese who refused to apologize on behalf of two of his senior ministers who accused Dutton of “protecting paedophiles”.

Embattled Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil attempted this week in parliament to blame Dutton, her Liberal predecessor in office, for the government’s asylum seeker debacle, claiming the “disaster” originated under his mandate.

Ms O’Neil claimed Mr Dutton had voted to protect pedophiles over children and Sports Minister Anika Wells repeated the claim on morning television the following day.

Dutton, a former Queensland Police detective, said this showed the government was becoming desperate, adding it had “arrested sex offenders before”.

Neil Mitchell (pictured) didn’t go easy on the Prime Minister on his last day on air.

When questioned by Mitchell, Albanese refused to apologize to Dutton, leading to a heated confrontation.

“Neil, this opposition leader has a record, and go back and look at the front page news accusing us of a variety of things – it’s Peter Dutton,” Mr Albanese said.

“But you said it’s better than that,” Mitchell interjected.

“That’s right,” said Mr. Albanese.

‘Is there any apology there?’ Mitchell asked.

‘Well, me. Wait. hold on. Ask me about the things I have done and I will be happy to be responsible for them,” Mr Albanese responded.

‘I stand by the fact that my ministers have been doing everything they can to protect the safety of the community. And Peter Dutton from day one has focused on fair politics,” said Mr Albanese.

“You can resolve everything here by simply making that point and apologizing,” Mitchell responded.