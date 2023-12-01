Mikati partakes in COP28 in Dubai, holds series of meetings with heads of Arab and foreign delegations

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday partook in the opening ceremony of the #39;Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28),#39; which officially commenced today in the UAE, Dubai.

Premier Mikati is leading Lebanonrsquo;s delegation to the Conference, which includes Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, Minister of Energy Walid Fayad, Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Fouad Dandan, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s advisor, former Minister, Nicolas Nahas.

Mikati held a series of meetings on the sidelines of his participation in the Conference, with a number of heads of participating Arab and foreign delegations.

In this context, Mikati met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them. Both also exchanged views on the most prominent topics on the summitrsquo;s agenda.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister later held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, with talks reportedly touching on the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the situation in Lebanon.

Talks also touched on the importance of commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701 and its clauses and stopping the Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon.

Mikati also had audience with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, with whom he discussed the Lebanese-British relations and the situation in the region.

The Prime Minister also met respectively with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Saacute;nchez, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

