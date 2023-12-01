Congress Finally Sends George Santos Packing With Expulsion Vote

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

George Santos ran for Congress with an impressive resume—college volleyball star, degrees from Baruch University and New York University, and a Goldman Sachs alum.

Of course, none of that was true. Over the past year, Santos’ resume has unspooled to reveal a thread of lies. And on Friday, Congress drew a thick black line over perhaps the last true bullet point on Santos’ resume: sitting U.S. congressman.

By a vote of 311-114, the House voted to expel Santos, with 206 Democrats and 105 Republicans voting for expulsion, and two Democrats and 112 Republicans voting against it. This was just the sixth time in U.S. history that the House has expelled one of its own and the first time the House has done so without a criminal conviction, though Santos doesn’t dispute that he lied about most of his resume. (He does, however, dispute that he broke the law, despite the 23 criminal counts against him and substantial evidence in his indictment—as well as an Ethics report released two weeks ago—that detailed a number of alleged legal violations.)

