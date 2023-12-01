Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Three Israelis Hostages Dead in Hamas Captivity, Kibbutz Announces

    Three Israelis Hostages Dead in Hamas Captivity, Kibbutz Announces

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Facebook

    Three people abducted by Hamas gunmen from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on Oct. 7 are dead, the kibbutz announced Friday.

    Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, Maya Goren, 56, and Ronan Engel, 54, were named on the community’s Facebook page as those who have died. No information was provided as to the manner or timing of their deaths.

    Zalmanovich, one of the kibbutz’s founders, was the oldest abductee being held by Hamas, according to Ynet. In mid-November, Hamas published a video appearing to show Zalmanovich seemingly unwell and the group later said he had died.

