    Players’ Choice: Vote for November’s best new game

    Last month, some major series received new entries into their libraries, along with some new franchises making their debut. Who takes top honors according to PlayStation players?

    How does it work? At the end of each month, PlayStation.Blog will open a poll where you can vote for the best new game released that month. Shortly after, we will close the polls, count your votes, and announce the winner on PlayStation.Blog. PlayStation Store will also showcase some of the top Players’ Choice winners throughout the year.

    What is the voting criteria? That depends on you! If you could only recommend one new release to a friend that month, what would it be? In keeping with our long-standing Game of the Year award tradition, remastered or re-released games will not qualify. There will be ambitious, larger-scale reconstructions and remakes like Shadow of the Colossus and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

    How are the nominees decided? The PlayStation.Blog and PlayStation Store editorial teams will compile a list of the top releases for that month and use it to launch the survey. Written votes will be accepted.

