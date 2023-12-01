‘The Crown’ trailer marks the beginning of the hit Netflix series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The crown is gearing up for the finale, and the trailer for the final six episodes brings to life what creator Peter Morgan told audiences to expect from the hit Netflix drama: A Love Letter to the Queen.

The final six episodes will close the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016, the logline says, and the footage focuses on Queen Elizabeth, played by Imelda Staunton, as she battles the sentimentality of Royal family. she out of touch with the country, as she reflects on her reign as the longest-serving monarch in history and the life she put aside to become Queen.

In a moving moment speaking to the late Queen, The crownThe monarch says: “I will always be by your side.”

The series stopped filming for the final season when Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

The trailer begins with William faking smiles for a royal family portrait and rejecting his father, then-Prince Charles (Dominic West), following the untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), who was the focus of the first four episodes. that they are now transmitting.

The last season of The crown was split into a two-part release, with the first batch of episodes covering Princess Diana (Debicki) and Dodi Fayed’s (Khalid Abdalla) fatal car accident in 1997 and the second part, premiering December 14, It will cover the years 1997 to 2005.

The second part ushers in a grown-up Prince William and Prince Harry (played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards, respectively) and will introduce Meg Bellamy as the highly anticipated Kate Middleton. One of the first photos released recently was of Kate’s famous see-through dress, the moment she first caught William’s eye in 2002.

The tagline reads: “Prince William (McVey) tries to reintegrate into life at Eton after the death of his mother while the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new royal fairy tale between William and Kate (Bellamy). ).”