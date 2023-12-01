Interior designers share 5 bathroom trends that’ll be huge next year and 5 that will be out

Expect to see more tile and less rustic decor.

Victor Dyomin/Getty Images; Education Images/Getty Images

Business Insider asked interior designers to share the bathroom that will be in and out in 2024. Monochromatic warm shades and nature-inspired elements are becoming more popular.On the other hand, the designers said to stay away from minimalistic and overly rustic trends.

Business Insider asked interior designers which bathroom trends will be in and out in 2024.

Here’s what they said.

Read the original article on Business Insider