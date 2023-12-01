Premier League panel ‘SUPPORTS Stuart Attwell’s VAR decisions following Wolves’ controversial defeat at Fulham’…despite admitting referee Michael Salisbury made two errors that went against Gary O’Neil’s team

The commission that reviews the incidents of the match supports Staurt Attwell’s VAR calls

They reportedly feel the refereeing errors were not clear enough to overturn

We expected perfection from VAR, but we don’t have it: Listen It’s all beginning

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incident Panel reportedly backed all of Stuart Attwell’s VAR calls during Wolves’ 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Monday night.

Their report says that while referee Michael Salisbury made two errors to Wolves’ detriment, they were not clear and obvious enough for VAR to change them.

That is according to ESPNwho have seen the findings.

After the match, Salisbury told manager Gary O’Neil that the decision to award Fulham a penalty after Nelson Semedo’s fair challenge on Tom Cairney should have been overturned by VAR.

PGMOL representatives also confirmed to Wolves that Fulham Carlos Vinicius and Tim Ream should have been sent off, the former for a headbutt and the latter for a foul in the area.

Michael Salisbury awarded a penalty for Nelson Semedo’s fair challenge on Tom Cairney while Joao Gomes protests

Carlos Vinicius headbutted Max Kilman but the VAR decided not to give him a red card for it

The commission supported the VAR calls in key decisions, such as sanctioning Semedo and not sending off Vinicius, for there being no clear and obvious errors.

O’Neil was furious after the game that the Wolves are seven points worse than they should be after a series of mistakes that plague them this year.

He argues that instead of having 15 points, Wolves should have 22 points, a move that would put them comfortably in the top half rather than 12th.

According to the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incident Panel, Wolves have already made key refereeing and VAR decisions wrong against Man Utd, Newcastle, Luton and Sheffield United.

O’Neil said: “When I look at tonight, the referee probably would have done a better job on his own and without VAR interference.” What good is VAR if all these incidents are ignored? I don’t think it helped the game at all.

‘The difference between 22 points and 15 points for the thousands of fans who follow this team throughout the country is enormous. The difference between 22 and 15 in my reputation when you try to build at a big club is irreparable.

‘You can send me flowers. You can call me tomorrow. You can do whatever you want, but we should be at 22 points instead of 15.

We’re going to try to behave the way I think is right and I’ll continue to do that, but the players are extremely frustrated.

‘The players say yes, should we make some noise about this? Do we need social media posts? But my advice so far before tonight is to make sure we are good enough to win the game regardless of what the referees do.

Gary O’Neil: ‘You can send me flowers. You can call me tomorrow. You can do whatever you want but we should be at 22 points instead of 15’

The panel backed Stuart Attwell, who was on VAR for the match (pictured Newcastle vs Arsenal)