Feinberg’s Forecast: Updated Oscar projections with all contenders already selected

KEEP IN MIND: This forecast, prepared by Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood ReporterThe executive editor of awards coverage reflects Scott’s best attempt at predicting the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. No your personal preferences. It arrives at these projections based on conversations with voters and other industry experts, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results from awards ceremonies preceding the Oscars, and the history of the Oscars themselves. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

best image

Pioneers

1. American fiction (Amazon/MGM)

2. oppenheimer (Universal)

3. Barbie (Warner Bros.)

4. Flower Moon Killers (Apple)

5. poor things (Reflector)

6. Past Lives (A24)

7. Teacher (Netflix)

8. The color Purple (Warner Bros.)

9. The remains (Focus)

10. The area of ​​interest (A24)

Main threats

eleven. May December (Netflix)

12. Rustin (Netflix)

13. All of us strangers (Reflector)

14. Anatomy of a fall (Neon)

fifteen. Origin (Neon)

sixteen. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Odds

17. ferrari (Neon)

18. Air (Amazon/MGM)

19. salty burn (Amazon/MGM)

twenty. priscilla (A24)

twenty-one. nyad (Netflix)

22. The taste of things (CFI)

best director

Pioneers

1.Christopher Nolan (oppenheimer)

2. Greta Gerwig (Barbie) – podcast

3. Martin Scorsese (Flower Moon Killers)

4. Yorgos Lanthimos (poor things)

5. Jonathan Glazer (The area of ​​interest)

Main threats

5. Jefferson Cord (American fiction)

6. Céline Song (Past Lives)

7. Bradley Cooper (Teacher)

8. Alexander Payne (The remains)

9. Todd Haynes (May December) – podcast

10. Blitz Bazawule (The color Purple)

11. Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Odds

12.Andrew Haigh (All of us strangers)

13. Justine Triet (Anatomy of a fall)

14. George C. Wolfe (Rustin) – podcast

15. Michael Mann (ferrari)

16. Emerald Fennel (salty burn)

17. Sofia Coppola (priscilla)

18. Hayao Miyazaki (The boy and the heron)

19. Ridley Scott (Napoleon)

best Actor

Pioneers

1. Bradley Cooper (Teacher)

2. Cillian Murphy (oppenheimer)

3. Pablo Giamatti (The remains)

4. Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

5. Colmán Domingo (Rustin)

Main threats

6. Leonardo DiCaprio (Flower Moon Killers)

7. Andrew Scott (All of us strangers)

8. Nicolas Cage (dream scenario) – podcast

9. Barry Keoghan (salty burn)

10. Christian Friedel (The area of ​​interest)

Odds

11. Adam driver (ferrari)

12. Gael García Bernal (cassander)

13. Michael Fassbender (The murderer)

14. Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

15. Kôji Yakusho (perfect days)

I still can’t call

Eugenio Derbez (Radical) — podcast

Franz Rogowski (Tickets)

Best actress

Pioneers

1. Annette Bening (nyad)

2. Emma Piedra (poor things) – podcast

3. Lily Gladstone (Flower Moon Killers)

4. Margot Robbie (Barbie) – podcast

5. Carey Mulligan (Teacher) – podcast

Main threats

6. Natalie Portman (May December) – podcast

7. Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a fall)

8. Fantasy Barrino (The color Purple)

9. Greta Lee (Past Lives)

10. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin) – podcast

Odds

11. Helen Mirren (Golda) – podcast

12. Eva Hewson (flora and son)

13. Cailee Spaeny (priscilla)

14. Leonie Benesch (The teachers’ room)

15. Thomasin McKenzie (eileen)

I still can’t call

Jessica ChastainMemory) – podcast

Best Supporting Actor

Pioneers

1. Robert Downey Jr. (oppenheimer)

2. Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

3. Mark Ruffalo (poor things)

4. Charles Melton (May December)

5. Sterling K. Brown (American fiction) – podcast

Main threats

6.Robert De Niro (Flower Moon Killers) – podcast

7. Jesse Plemons (Flower Moon Killers) – podcast

8. Pablo Mescal (All of us strangers)

9. Willem Dafoe (poor things) – podcast

10. Chris Messina (Air)

Odds

11. Glenn Howerton (Blackberry)

12. Juan Magaro (Past Lives)

13. Dominic Sessa (The remains)

14. Colmán Domingo (The color Purple)

I still can’t call

Peter Sarsgaard (Memory)

Best Supporting Actress

Pioneers

1. Danielle Brooks (The color Purple)

2. Jodie Foster (nyad) – podcast

3. Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The remains)

4. Julianne Moore (May December)

5. Sandra Huller (The area of ​​interest)

Main threats

6. Taraji P. Henson (The color Purple) – podcast

7.Emily Blunt (oppenheimer)

8. Rosamund Pike (salty burn) – podcast

9. Viola Davis (Air)

10. Penelope Cruz (ferrari) – podcast

11. America Ferrera (Barbie)

Odds

12. Issa Rae (American fiction) — podcast

13. Erika Alejandro (American fiction)

14. Juliette Binoche (The taste of things)

15. Claire Foy (All of us strangers) – podcast

16. Tracee Ellis Ross (American fiction) – podcast

17. Leslie Uggams (American fiction)

18. Anne Hathaway (eileen)

19. Patricia Clarkson (Monica) – podcast

Best adapted screenplay

Pioneers

1. American fiction (Jefferson Cord)

2. oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

3. poor things (Tony McNamara)

4. Flower Moon Killers (Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese)

5. The area of ​​interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Main threats

6. All of us strangers (Andres Haigh)

7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dave Callaham, Phil Lord and Chris Miller)

8. priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

9. The color Purple (Marcus Gardley)

10. Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret (Kelly Fremon Craig)

Odds

eleven. dumb money (Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum)

12. nyad (Julia Cox)

13. ferrari (Troy Kennedy Martin)

14. eileen (Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh)

Best original screenplay

Pioneers

1. Barbie (Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig) – podcast (Gerwig)

2. Past Lives (Céline song)

3. The remains (David Hemingson)

4. Anatomy of a fall (Arthur Harari and Justine Triet)

5. May December (Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik)

Main threats

6. Teacher (Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer)

7. The teachers’ room (İlker Catak and Johannes Duncker)

8. salty burn (Emerald Fennell)

9. Origin (Ava DuVernay)

10. Air (Alex Convery)

Odds

eleven. Rustin (Dustin Lance Black and Julian Breece)

12. Fair play (Chloe Domont)

13. dream scenario (Kristoffer Borgli)

14. flora and son (John Carney)

fifteen. asteroid city (Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola)

Best international feature film

Pioneers

1. The area of ​​interest (United Kingdom)

2. The taste of things (France)

3. The teachers’ room (Germany)

4. perfect days (Japan)

5. 20 days in Mariupol (Ukraine)

Main threats

6. four daughters (Tunisia)

I still can’t call

Blaga’s lessons (Bulgaria)

snow society (Spain)

Shayda (Australia)

Io Captain (Italy)

God’s Land (Iceland)

The promised land (Denmark)

Fallen leaves (Finland)

In the shadow of Beirut (Ireland)

About dry grasses (Turkey)

Thunder (Swiss)

The mother of all lies (Morocco)

siblings (Czech Republic)

Don’t expect too much from the end of the world (Romania)

Traces (Croatia)

Oh! Oh! Oh! (Egypt)

Sweet dreams (Netherlands)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Pioneers

1. american symphony (Netflix)

2. Frame: A Michael J. Fox film (Apple) – podcast (Davis Guggenheim)

3. kokomo city (Magnolia)

4. four daughters (Kino Lorber)

5. Beyond utopia (Roadside)

Rest of the short list

6. 20 days in Mariupol (PBS)

7. The deepest breath (Netflix)

8. The eternal memory (mtv)

9. Stamped from the beginning (Netflix) – podcast (Roger Ross Williams)

10. The disappearance of Shere Hite (CFI)

eleven. The pigeon tunnel (Apple)

12. The mission (NatGeo)

13. Silver Dollar Trail (Amazon)

14. Bobi Wine: the people’s president (NatGeo)

fifteen. Anselm (Sideshow/Janus)

Odds

sixteen. All (Focus)

17. busy city (A24)

18. kill a tiger (still seeking US distribution)

19. King Coal (still seeking US distribution)

twenty. The league (Magnolia)

twenty-one. Joan Baez: I am a noise (Magnolia)

I still can’t call

32 sounds (Abramorama)

black ice (Lion Gate)

A compassionate spy (Magnolia)

Cup 71 (still seeking US distribution)

Challenging (still seeking US distribution)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Story (HBO)

hollywood gate (still seeking US distribution)

In the rearview mirror (Cinematic movement)

In the shadow of Beirut (Cyprus Avenue)

Judy Blume forever (Amazon)

Lakota Nation vs. United States (CFI)

Little Richard: I am everything (Magnolia)

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros (Zipora)

The mother of all lies (still seeking US distribution)

Orlando, my political biography (Sideshow/Janus)

Newspaper (MSNBC)

Smoke Sauna Brotherhood (Greenwich)

A still small voice (Abramorama)

Uncharitable (Abramorama)

What the hell happened to the blood, sweat and tears? (Abramorama)

while we looked (PBS)

your fat friend (still looking for distribution)

Best animated film

Pioneers

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

2. The boy and the heron (CHILDREN)

3. Elementary (Pixar) – podcast (Pete Docter)

4. The pianist was shot (Sony Classics)

5. nimona (Netflix)

Main threats

6. Want (disney)

7. The Super Mario Bros. movie (Lightning)

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Supreme)

I still can’t call

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Ernest and Celestine: a trip to Gibbertia (CHILDREN)

The first mate (CHILDREN)

Lion (Netflix)

Migration (Lightning)

Robot dreams (Neon)

stop movement (CFI)

Suzume (Toho)

The trolls unite (dream jobs)