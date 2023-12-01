Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Is the Masterpiece We Hoped For

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , ,
    Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Is the Masterpiece We Hoped For

    Beyonce/YouTube

    This past January marked ten years since Beyoncé made her film directorial debut with the HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream ahead of her surprise self-titled album. One of her most personal projects in her oeuvre, the film found the pop star in a state of metamorphosis following the end of her professional split from her father and former manager Michael Knowles and the birth of first child, Blue Ivy Carter.

    Not only did she revolutionize the “digital drop” and raise the bar for pop music videos within that year; she began to adopt a life of extreme privacy, transitioning from a visible A-list celebrity to a more mysterious, almost deity-like figure. Every soundbite, red-carpet appearance, and film project since has felt like some sort of miracle, a gift from God herself to her die-hard fans.

    That’s why the announcement of a Beyoncé documentary always feels a bit earth-shattering. Still, the promise of getting some access into the singer’s highly secured life always reveals a much more urgent message: Beyoncé, whose talents are both a given and somehow always under-appreciated, is one of our best working filmmakers today. It’s certainly the primary takeaway of her latest marvel, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, in AMC theaters, which manages to elevate a drifting standard for concert films and music documentaries in the era of streaming.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is COP28? Here’s what to expect from this year’s UN climate talks

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

    Dec 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Sandra Day O’Connor: A life in pictures

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Ruby Franke’s husband files for divorce 3 months after the YouTuber was arrested on child abuse charges

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy