Linda Yaccarino doubles down on her support for Elon Musk in a new memo to staff: ‘Our principles do not have a price tag’

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, oversees the the company’s relationships with advertisers.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

X CEO Linda Yaccarino reminded employees of X’s principles in a memo on Thursday.Yaccarino appeared to back Elon Musk after he had foul words for former advertisers.Musk has accused exiting advertisers of trying to “kill the company.”

Elon Musk — who in an interview on Wednesday told advertisers who fled X to “go fuck yourself” — has the full support of X CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Yaccarino sent a memo out to X employees on Thursday that called the conversation, which occurred at Wednesday’s DealBook summit, “candid and profound,” Bloomberg reported.

“Our principles do not have a price tag, nor will they be compromised — ever,” she wrote. “No matter how hard they try, we will not be distracted by sideline critics who don’t understand our mission.”

“He shared an unmatched and completely unvarnished perspective and vision for the future,” she added.

In Musk’s bizarre and long-winded interview, he responded to questions about advertisers like Disney and Apple fleeing X after he seemingly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

While he apologized for his post, calling it “foolish,” he said he didn’t care if advertisers “killed” the company he bought for $44 billion just one year ago.

Of course, this all makes Yaccarino’s job of running X as a successful business quite a bit harder.

Musk and X’s slew of recent controversies, which include advertisements appearing alongside pro-Nazi content, could cost the company up to $75 million in ad revenue by the end of 2023.

Yaccarino, an ad world veteran, is reportedly being urged by ad executives to resign from the CEO position in order to save her reputation. Though, according to reporting, she is holding firm in the position — and doubling down her support for Musk.

“X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you,” she wrote on X.

