Hilary Farr QUITS Love It Or List It after 19 seasons on popular DIY show: ‘It’s time to move on and face new challenges’

Hilary Farr has redecorated her latest home in Love It Or List It.

The host, who has helped homeowners fall in love with their homes again for 19 seasons, has decided to leave the series.

“It’s time to move on and face new challenges,” the 72-year-old said. People. “I told everyone I was done.”

The beloved designer explained the reason for her decision.

‘I realized that everything I am as a woman, which is looking for challenges, looking for inspiration, looking for new ideas, getting excited about all the possibilities that exist, really needed to blossom and find my way,’ she added.

The Designing Christmas actress said she’s grateful for the community she’s been a part of since launching the DIY show in 2008.

‘It has helped me get through difficult times. It has helped the public get through difficult times. “It has become a pillar of people’s lives and it has been incredibly rewarding,” he explained to the outlet.

During her 19 years on the show, Hilary has gone through a number of major changes and challenges in her life.

‘This show has encompassed a divorce, cancer, my son’s marriage, my son having three children and the breakdown of my long-term relationship. In fact, my partner of all those years developed cancer,” he revealed.

The veteran presenter said that when she broke the news to co-host David Visentin, 58, he was in disbelief.

‘He didn’t believe me. He said, “Oh, you say that.”

She describes the real estate agent as like family. “We are who we are (in real life) on that show,” she said, adding, “Think of your brother at his most unpleasant and annoying, that’s David.”

She credits her lifelong friend for being with her through the good times and the bad. “I was working through the whole cancer process and he was always there,” she said. Her treatment included three lumpectomies and radiation. She now she is in remission.

But having the disease made the septuagenarian ‘very conscious of wanting to really bring joy out of every day, and that’s one of the reasons it was time to leave Love It or List It, because it was becoming too easy. .in a routine. So many years have passed. You want to feel like every day is something different and special and embrace those challenges. Anyway, that’s really what I think motivates me.

She said David ‘also had his little difficult moments here and there, and we were there for each other. Yes, that’s a big problem. “I don’t know if that’s going to change.”

Hilary wasn’t sure what the future held for Love It or List It, but said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if they were looking for a new co-host.

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” he said, adding that if he continued with new decorators, “I would probably tune in and watch it.”

Hilary seems to be enjoying the challenge of helping couples with their homes and relationships on her show Tough Love with Hilary Farr.

She shared a photo on social media Thursday night celebrating the end of production on the second season of the reality show, which debuted on Nov. 6.

The experienced designer has hosted her own show, Tough Love with Hilary Farr since 2021.

‘TOUGH LOVE SEASON 2 It’s a summary! I just filmed the final episode, stay tuned to find out when it will air. And a Tough Love marathon!’

And while there’s nothing definitive about a third season, she teased, “We’ll see what happens there.” I’m not going to walk away at all.

Your next challenge is one that will help you in your plan to enjoy new challenges and include La Dolce Vita. He bought property in Italy and plans to build a small house there.

‘That will be an adventure!’ she maintained.