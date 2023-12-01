Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner Laments Santos Expulsion as a Loss for Israel

    Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Friday lamented the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from the House of Representatives as a loss for Israel.

    The Faulkner Focus host additionally fretted over the disgraced congressman’s “demeanor” prior to and after the House’s vote to oust him, noting how he was “slumped in his chair” during the proceedings.

    A serial fabulist who lied about his supposedly impressive resume to get elected last year, Santos is currently staring down 23 criminal counts including conspiracy, fraud, unauthorized political contributions, and identity theft. Additionally, a House ethics report recently detailed how Santos falsified loans and plundered his own campaign account to pay for Botox, designer clothing, and OnlyFans subscriptions.

