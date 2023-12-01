Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    Jussie Smollett Is Likely Headed Back to Jail

    Jussie Smollett, the actor who infamously concocted a fake racist and homophobic attack against himself and lied to police about it, lost his appeal Friday to have his conviction on disorderly conduct charges thrown out.

    That decision, made by a panel of three appellate judges who voted 2-1 in favor of the conviction being upheld, means Smollett is once again on the hook to spend 150 days in prison—a sentence that was put on hold because of the appeal.

    The alleged assault, which came at the peak of Smollett’s popularity as an actor on Empire, grabbed national headlines in January 2019. The ordeal quickly turned to scandal, however, after cops claimed the “assault” was a farce, orchestrated by Smollett to garner public sympathy and to boost his fame.

