Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

Abbie Clancy, AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden led the star-studded audience who attended Kylie Minogue’s ITV special at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.
TV presenter Abbey, 37, looked sensational in an elegant champagne minidress which featured a plunging neckline and striking asymmetrical hem.
The beauty channeled old Hollywood glamor with a stunning feathered cape that she let slide effortlessly over her shoulders.
Abbey slipped on a pair of shiny black heels as she strutted on the red carpet before Australia’s Kylie took to the stage.
