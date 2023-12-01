Abbey Clancy puts on a leggy display in an elegant silk minidress and feather cape as she joins stylish AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden at the Royal Albert Hall for Kylie Minogue’s star-studded ITV special.

Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    By Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline

    Published: 14:03 EST, December 1, 2023 | Updated: 14:08 EST, December 1, 2023

    Abbie Clancy, AJ Odudu and Amanda Holden led the star-studded audience who attended Kylie Minogue’s ITV special at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on Friday night.

    TV presenter Abbey, 37, looked sensational in an elegant champagne minidress which featured a plunging neckline and striking asymmetrical hem.

    The beauty channeled old Hollywood glamor with a stunning feathered cape that she let slide effortlessly over her shoulders.

    Abbey slipped on a pair of shiny black heels as she strutted on the red carpet before Australia’s Kylie took to the stage.

    TV presenter Abbey looked sensational in an elegant champagne minidress which featured a plunging neckline and striking asymmetrical hem.

