    Gay Board Member Attacked by Zieglers Slams Their Hypocrisy Amid Sex Scandal

    A lesser person than Tom Edwards of the Sarasota County School Board would be gloating about the sex scandal threatening to engulf fellow member Bridget Ziegler and her GOP honcho husband, Christian.

    Edwards is this Florida board’s only openly gay member. And, Bridget Ziegler did nothing as board chair during a public comment session back in March when a woman baselessly accused him of being a groomer who endangers children.

    “I asked her to shut down the meeting and she refused,” he recalled on Friday. “So the only way I could protect our students and their families in our community from that ugly, homophobic rhetoric was to shut the meeting down myself by walking out.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

