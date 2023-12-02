Top Israeli Official Reveals Catastrophic Plan for Rest of Gaza

Mahmud Hams

TEL AVIV—As fighting erupts in Gaza again, a top Israeli official told The Daily Beast that “the same fate” awaits almost the entire enclave as the decimated north.

The remarks follow a weeklong truce which saw a brief pause in hostilities and allowed the release of 110 Israeli and foreign hostages. Now, having effectively destroyed northern Gaza City, the Israeli military has turned its attention to the south of the strip. Israeli officials are clear that this is only the start of a protracted military campaign—intended, they say, to destroy Hamas at almost any cost.

The Daily Beast interviewed Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, the International Spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, at his office in Tel Aviv this week.

