Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    News

    Joel Embiid reportedly a playing-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Joel Embiid reportedly a playing-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    celts

    Embiid is currently dealing with an illness that caused him to miss Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    76ers superstar Joel Embiid could miss Friday’s game against the Celtics Matt Slocum/AP Photo

    When the Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, they may be able to avoid facing center Joel Embiid.

    Celtics have reportedly ‘kept an eye’ on Grizzlies forward in possible trade

    Memories and reflections of the honorees of La Tradición 2023

    Embiid’s status for Friday’s game against the Celtics will be close to a game-time decision after missing Friday morning’s shootaround, ESPN reported. Adrián Wojnarowski reported.

    Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to this illness, the nature of which is unknown. He is currently listed as questionable.

    The reigning NBA MVP has picked up right where he left off, as he currently leads the NBA in points per game (32.0) on 49.8 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, Embiid averages 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

    Assistance to #76ers Shooting this morning.

    Jaden Springer (illness) and Nic Batum (finger) were present. Joel Embiid (illness) was not on the court before the start of the session.

    Danuel House (quad) and Kelly Oubre will be out tonight at the #celts. pic.twitter.com/XHJWpL1bVM

    —Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) December 1, 2023

    It’s still unclear if Embiid will play, but we have a little more clarity on some of the other 76ers players on the injury report. Forward Nic Batum (hyperextended right index finger) and wing Jaden Springer (illness) are probable, while wings Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) are out. according The Philadelphia InvestigatorKeith Pompey

    As for the Celtics, center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Friday’s game. He hasn’t played since injuring his calf during a season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.

    Joel Embiid reportedly a playing-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Frank Gifford’s widow and son reveal how CTE damaged the late NFL legend before his death in 2015 at age 84: “Within a minute or two, I had forgotten everything I had just said.”

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Hilary Duff puts on a stylish display in printed button-downs and skinny jeans while out and about with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Julianna Margulies ‘Horrified’ Her Remarks on Black and LGBTQ Communities Upset People

    Dec 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Frank Gifford’s widow and son reveal how CTE damaged the late NFL legend before his death in 2015 at age 84: “Within a minute or two, I had forgotten everything I had just said.”

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Hilary Duff puts on a stylish display in printed button-downs and skinny jeans while out and about with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Julianna Margulies ‘Horrified’ Her Remarks on Black and LGBTQ Communities Upset People

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is ‘FBoy Island’ About to Break Its Own Rules Again?

    Dec 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy