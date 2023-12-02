Joel Embiid reportedly a playing-time decision for Friday’s Celtics-76ers game

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

celts

Embiid is currently dealing with an illness that caused him to miss Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

76ers superstar Joel Embiid could miss Friday’s game against the Celtics Matt Slocum/AP Photo

When the Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, they may be able to avoid facing center Joel Embiid.

Celtics have reportedly ‘kept an eye’ on Grizzlies forward in possible trade Memories and reflections of the honorees of La Tradición 2023

Embiid’s status for Friday’s game against the Celtics will be close to a game-time decision after missing Friday morning’s shootaround, ESPN reported. Adrián Wojnarowski reported.

Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to this illness, the nature of which is unknown. He is currently listed as questionable.

The reigning NBA MVP has picked up right where he left off, as he currently leads the NBA in points per game (32.0) on 49.8 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, Embiid averages 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game.

Assistance to #76ers Shooting this morning. Jaden Springer (illness) and Nic Batum (finger) were present. Joel Embiid (illness) was not on the court before the start of the session. Danuel House (quad) and Kelly Oubre will be out tonight at the #celts. pic.twitter.com/XHJWpL1bVM —Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) December 1, 2023

It’s still unclear if Embiid will play, but we have a little more clarity on some of the other 76ers players on the injury report. Forward Nic Batum (hyperextended right index finger) and wing Jaden Springer (illness) are probable, while wings Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) are out. according The Philadelphia InvestigatorKeith Pompey

As for the Celtics, center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Friday’s game. He hasn’t played since injuring his calf during a season tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.