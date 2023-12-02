Kim Kardashian has a script for American Horror Story: Delicate in New York as she prepares for Part II of the season, which will debut in 2024.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian was seen entering a building in New York City on Thursday night with her thin black sunglasses on.

The 43-year-old star held up a script for American Horror Story.

She already played publicist Siobhan Corbyn alongside Emma Roberts in the first part of the twelfth season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate.

In 2024, Kim will be seen in the second part of the Ryan Murphy series.

The reality TV star was as stylish as ever as she headed toward a building in Manhattan. Kanye West’s ex was wearing an oversized black fur coat and carrying an extremely large $100,000 gray Hermes Birkin bag.

Underneath that fuzzy coat was a burgundy tracksuit as she added seven inches to her petite 5ft 3in frame in pointy heels. And he completed his look with brown leather gloves.

Kim Kardashian was seen entering a building in New York City on Thursday night with her thin black sunglasses on.

The 43-year-old star held up a script for American Horror Story. She already played publicist Siobhan Corbyn alongside Emma Roberts in the first part of the twelfth season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate. In 2024, Kim will appear in the second part of the Ryan Murphy series.

Kim was first seen on AHS in September.

Kardashian joined series mainstays Roberts, Denis O’Hare, Dominic Burgess, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, and newcomers Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cara Delevingne, Julie White and Maaz Ali.

The season was based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

The show was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for the FX cable network.

The show detailed the pregnancy of actress Anna Alcott (Roberts), as she becomes more paranoid that someone is doing everything possible to prevent her from getting pregnant.

The twelfth season is divided into two parts and the second half will premiere sometime in 2024.

Kim was likely in New York this week to film more episodes of the second season.

Fans were harsh on Kim’s performance on AHS.

Some American Horror Story fans were not impressed with Kim’s delivery and took to social media to express their displeasure.

The reality TV star was as stylish as ever as she headed toward a building in Manhattan. Kanye West’s ex wore an oversized black fur coat while he carried an extremely large $100k gray Hermes Birkin bag.

Underneath that fuzzy coat was a burgundy tracksuit as she added seven inches to her petite 5ft 3in frame in pointy heels. And she finished off his look with brown leather gloves.

On X/Twitter, one user wrote, “I don’t like Kim at all #AHS,” while another added, “Kim sucks at acting.” Why is she in this? She ruined it for me.

A third user wrote: ‘Guys I’m so confused what is the new AHS plot? Why is Kim Kardashian here?

A fourth added: “I feel like I gave the new season of #AHS a brave, open-minded take, but… I can’t.” “Kim K is an objectively terrible actress.”

Another wrote: “Why is Kim Kardashain on AHS LMFAO?”

However, the response to Kim’s performance was not entirely negative as some fans thought she did a great job.

One fan wrote: “I don’t care what people say, Kim Kardashian is making amazing love on AHS,” while another added: “Crazy props to Kim Kardashian’s acting skills on #AHS.”

Kardashian’s performance in American Horror Story: Delicate had mixed reviews

The reality TV star plays a sassy publicist named Siobhan Corbyn.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s comedy has reportedly been sold to Netflix.

The reality superstar is usually seen on Hulu as part of her family’s hit show, The Kardashians, but she will star in and produce the comedy film The 5th Wheel and its rival streaming giant won the bidding war for its distribution.

A source told Deadline: “(Kim) has been very involved in the process of selling the female-led comedy, showing up at every meeting to pitch and studios are lining up to do business with her.”

In addition to AHS, she has voiced poodle Dolores in a couple of Paw Patrol movies.

News of a possible move into live-action films comes after her mother, Kris Jenner, expressed concern about her daughter having too much to do in the final season of The Kardashians.

Kim was seen filming with Emma on the beach and the footage aired on The Kardashians.

The mermaid seemed excited to appear in the television series but it also made her nervous.

The businesswoman completely forgot a part of her day when she met her fans and told them all about the secret plans for her SKIMS brand because she was suffering from signs of exhaustion.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she had rehearsals for her role in American Horror Story, a Time magazine cover shoot, a dress fitting for the Met Gala, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala, an appearance on the Today show and saw it. Her brother-in-law Travis Barker’s Blink-182 program.

However, there’s one part of her day she completely forgot: greeting fans at Tiffany’s store and sharing where she was on social media.

She said as she showed the pictures: ‘I had no idea I stopped into Tiffany’s store and was posting all about it. Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This entire morning has been a complete, foggy dream.

Momager Kris, 68, was worried about her daughter’s exhaustion and questioned her about her schedule.

Kim admitted that doing American Horror Story “put me over the edge.”