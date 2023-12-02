Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Dem Congressman Says His Home Was Vandalized by Activists Demanding Ceasefire

    Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said his home in Bellevue, Washington, was vandalized on Thursday by activists calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

    ​​“The extremism on both the left and right side of our political spectrum is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long,” Smith said in a statement. “This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

    No details were given as to the “act of vandalism” nor did the congressman say whether any suspects had been identified.

