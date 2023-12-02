Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    News

    Columbia Launches Eighth Star Wars Collection Inspired by Luke Skywalker

    By

    Dec 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Columbia Launches Eighth Star Wars Collection Inspired by Luke Skywalker

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Columbia.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Star Wars fans rejoice! As of today, shoppers can get their hands on the Skywalker Pilot Collection from Columbia Activewear. This marks the brand’s eighth Star Wars collection to date and was inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit from the saga.

    The nine-piece collection includes both activewear and athleisure pieces that can be worn during any time of the year, but especially during the cold weather when warm, insulated clothing is a necessity. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the drop, and don’t delay adding your favorite to cart—the collection is already selling out!

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Frank Gifford’s widow and son reveal how CTE damaged the late NFL legend before his death in 2015 at age 84: “Within a minute or two, I had forgotten everything I had just said.”

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Hilary Duff puts on a stylish display in printed button-downs and skinny jeans while out and about with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Julianna Margulies ‘Horrified’ Her Remarks on Black and LGBTQ Communities Upset People

    Dec 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Frank Gifford’s widow and son reveal how CTE damaged the late NFL legend before his death in 2015 at age 84: “Within a minute or two, I had forgotten everything I had just said.”

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Hilary Duff puts on a stylish display in printed button-downs and skinny jeans while out and about with husband Matthew Koma in Los Angeles.

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Julianna Margulies ‘Horrified’ Her Remarks on Black and LGBTQ Communities Upset People

    Dec 2, 2023
    News

    Is ‘FBoy Island’ About to Break Its Own Rules Again?

    Dec 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy