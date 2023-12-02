Naomi Campbell radiates elegance in a silver and white dress as she joins Diane Kruger and Zoe Saldana at the Women In Cinema Gala during the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Glamor was the name of the game at the Women In Cinema Gala during the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

And model Naomi Campbell, 53, as well as actresses Diane Kruger, 47, and Zoe Saldana, 45, led the way as they walked the black carpet at the event, which helps celebrate the contribution of women to the movies.

Naomi looked sensational in a semi-sheer silver and white one-sleeve floor-length dress for the evening.

The garment featured abstract lace details on the top half and a white tulle pleated skirt.

She wore a pair of silver heels and accessorized them with a pair of dazzling jeweled earrings.

She was joined by German actress Diane at the event, and the screen star wore a sky blue minidress.

The garment featured a black floral print and featured a pair of long black gloves.

Diane completed her look by wearing black tights and matching high heels, while carrying a black clutch.

Zoe showed off her elegant sense of style as she posed at the event, wearing an all-black ensemble for the evening.

The top half of her outfit left one arm exposed and the other hidden beneath the fabric, and the top section featured an asymmetrical hem.

She put on a pair of black pants and added a few inches to her height by wearing open-toe heels.

Zoe accessorized with a sparkling bejeweled silver necklace and a dainty matching bracelet.

Meanwhile, Amy Jackson looked chic in a white pantsuit, with a piece of black fabric running from one shoulder down the front of her jacket and down the leg on the other side to the floor.

The jacket had a plunging neckline and she wore black heels for the evening.

Amy added a touch of sparkle to her look by wearing dazzling drop earrings.

The star posed with her boyfriend Ed Westwick on the black carpet, and the couple has been dating since 2021.

Ed, 36, looked dapper in a black suit with white detailing on the pockets and seams.

She wore a white t-shirt under her jacket and completed her look with a pair of stylish black pumps.

The actor put his arm around Amy before posing alone, standing casually with his hand in his pocket.

On the other hand, Sharon Stone, 65, cut a glamorous figure in a tight black dress that reached the floor.

The skirt section featured some loose pleats and she wore a pair of black gloves to match the rest of her outfit.

Amy Jackson wore a white pantsuit, with a piece of black fabric running from one shoulder down the front of her jacket and down her leg to the floor on the other side.

Naomi and Sharon appeared in good spirits as they posed sitting next to each other at the event.

Michelle Rodríguez wore a glamorous gold dress with a sweetheart neckline, which she combined with a short white jacket.

Michelle struck several poses at the event and accessorized with some gold jewelry to match her dress.

On the other hand, the Spanish actress and member of the jury of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023, Paz Vega, 47, wore an elegant peach-colored pantsuit.

She wore her jacket open and put on a copper-colored blouse with an oversized collar underneath.

Her suit had orange feather prints and she completed her look with black heels.

