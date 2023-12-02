Mehdi Hasan Publicly Addresses His MSNBC Show’s Cancellation

AER

Addressing Thursday’s sudden and surprising cancellation of his MSNBC and Peacock shows, Mehdi Hasan publicly addressed the move for the first time on Friday, expressing gratitude for the “outpouring of love and support” he’s since received.

“Yes the @MehdiHasanShow has ended on @peacock & will be ending on @MSNBC *next* month (still a few weeks left!),” Hasan tweeted. “Thank you all for watching over the past 3 years. Going forward at @MSNBC, I’ll serve as a guest anchor across prime shows and beyond, & as an on-air political analyst.”

The progressive commentator added: “Thanks for the outpouring of love and support, & thanks of course to my amazing, talented team of producers on the @MehdiHasanShow. I’m humbled and so appreciative. I’m not going anywhere and you’ll hear from me lots in 2024.”

