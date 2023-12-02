Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Florida Man Arrested in Austin Over Chilling Threat to Shoot Up Tesla Event, Cops Say

    Florida Man Arrested in Austin Over Chilling Threat to Shoot Up Tesla Event, Cops Say

    Texas cops arrested a 28-year-old Florida man Wednesday who allegedly drove well over a thousand miles to potentially carry out a mass shooting at a Tesla Cybertruck event in Austin this week.

    Paul Ryan Overeem, of Orlando, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, records show. The offense is a third-degree felony that carries a prison sentence up to 20 years in Texas if convicted.

    An arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman laid out how law enforcement thwarted Overeem’s alleged plan. It all began Nov. 10 when Tesla officials were tipped off that a man—later identified as Overeem—was talking about carrying out a mass shooting in an Instagram group chat, police said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

