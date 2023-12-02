Florida Man Arrested in Austin Over Chilling Threat to Shoot Up Tesla Event, Cops Say

Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Texas cops arrested a 28-year-old Florida man Wednesday who allegedly drove well over a thousand miles to potentially carry out a mass shooting at a Tesla Cybertruck event in Austin this week.

Paul Ryan Overeem, of Orlando, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, records show. The offense is a third-degree felony that carries a prison sentence up to 20 years in Texas if convicted.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman laid out how law enforcement thwarted Overeem’s alleged plan. It all began Nov. 10 when Tesla officials were tipped off that a man—later identified as Overeem—was talking about carrying out a mass shooting in an Instagram group chat, police said.

