Macaulay Culkin proudly poses up with son Dakota, 2 (who rocks a mohawk!) and partner Brenda Song before planting sweet kiss on baby Carson at star-studded Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Macaulay Culkin was honored on Friday, December 1, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

He had the support of his fiancée, actress Brenda Song, and their two children, Dakota, two, and Carson, who was born sometime before Christmas 2022.

The ceremony marks the first time they have gone out to a public event with their two children.

Macaulay, 43, was seen kissing his youngest son’s head while Brenda, 35, looked on sweetly during their ceremony, which took place in Hollywood.

Macaulay was supported by his Home Alone co-star Catherine O’Hara at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, 33 years after they played mother and son in the iconic film.

He was supported by his fiancée, actress Brenda Song, and their two children; his youngest son, named Carson, in the photo

The adorable couple posed for photos next to their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

During Macaulay’s acceptance speech, he gave a sweet shout-out to Brenda.

‘I would like to thank Brenda. You are absolutely everything. You are the best person I have ever met. And after the birth of our two children, you have become one of my three favorite people,” Macaulay said.

They welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, 2021.

They didn’t announce that she was expecting a baby, they only revealed her pregnancy after giving birth. In a joint statement, the couple said they were “delighted” with the arrival.

Macaulay and Brenda secretly welcomed baby number two sometime before Christmas 2022, according to Us Weekly’s sources.

Macaulay and Brenda sparked dating rumors in June 2017 after meeting on the set of the film Changeland; The news of their engagement was revealed in January 2022 after more than four years of dating.

For his ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Macaulay chose a black suit with white buttons; The handsome star also sported a beard.

Brenda stunned in a ruffled white shirt, adding a black tweed coat, matching pants and boots.

The former Disney star wore her long hair parted in the center, with a touch of makeup, highlighting her beautiful natural features.

Brenda held Carson on her lap with Macaulay by her side during the ceremony.

For the ceremony, Macaulay looked handsome in a black suit with white buttons.

Macaulay shared another sweet moment with Carson, as he held her hand.

Brenda smiled from ear to ear as she hugged Macaulay before he took the stage and accepted his star on the Walk of Fame.

The longtime couple shared a kiss at their ceremony.