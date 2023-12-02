England 3-2 Netherlands: Ella Toone scores extra-time WINNER for Sarina Wiegman’s team to keep Great Britain’s Olympic qualification hopes alive

England beat the Netherlands 3-2 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Ella Toone

England keeps fighting, keeps dreaming. At half-time, their chances of topping their Nations League group and qualifying for the Olympics seemed all but over. They were two goals behind and they deserved it. But this is a team that doesn’t give up. This is a team that knows how to win, even when it seems defeated.

After Lineth Beerensteyn had given the Dutch a 2-0 lead, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp tied England shortly after the break with two goals in two minutes. The change was completed by substitute Ella Toone. The striker has already scored three goals at Wembley: it is a special place for her and her country.

The Lionesses will still have to beat Scotland and hope that the Netherlands do not defeat Belgium in their last match. The odds are still against him. But with Sarina Wiegman at the helm, you can never count this England team out.

They should have taken the lead after 10 minutes when Lauren James passed Lauren Hemp. The striker’s shot would have lodged in the right corner had it not been for Daphne van Domselaar’s fingertips.

England should have had a corner but a goal kick was awarded. It was an important decision as the Dutch immediately went up the other end to make it 1-0, although that did not excuse the England defence.

Victoria Pelova found space on the left and played a ball back for Beerensteyn. Jess Carter and Lucy Bronze returned but ended up getting in each other’s way as the striker held off both defenders to shoot past Mary Earps.

Wembley was silent. England was stunned, but the worst was yet to come. A comedy of errors led to Beerensteyn’s second in the 35th minute. First, Keira Walsh was caught out in possession.

Carter then failed to clear and Berensteyn was able to jump before passing to Alex Greenwood to fire a low shot into the bottom left corner. It was a shot that the Earps should have stopped but the ball went under the goalkeeper’s hands.

Replays showed that Beerensteyn had come from an offside position, but as VAR was not in use, the goal stood. It was little more than the Dutch deserved.

England needed some magic in the second half and it was James who provided it. The striker was the Lionesses’ star for much of the World Cup before her red card against Nigeria overshadowed what had been a great tournament.

The memories of that night are now a distant memory. The striker found space on the left and delivered a perfect cross for Georgia Stanway to head home.

England suddenly came to life and two minutes later they equalized. Niamh Charles and Fran Kirby combined on the left to set up Hemp, who deflected the ball into the bottom left corner. Game on.

England needed another goal to keep their Olympic dream alive and it was Toone who scored in added time. Another sublime pass from James caught the striker at the back post and he finished first time into the bottom corner.

