Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    News

    Inmate Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 Times

    By

    Dec 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Pool via Reuters

    A federal inmate was handed attempted murder charges on Friday for allegedly stabbing Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, approximately 22 times.

    According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder violations each lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

    Prosecutors alleged that John Turscak, 52, assaulted Chauvin with a makeshift knife in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

    By

