    Pro-Palestine Protester Sets Herself Ablaze Outside Atlanta Consulate

    Reuters

    A pro-Palestine protester set herself ablaze Friday afternoon outside an Israeli consulate in downtown Atlanta in what authorities say was “likely an extreme act of political protest.”

    A photo shared with The Daily Beast by a witness shows the woman sprawled on the ground, feet away from a Palestinian flag.

    Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the woman arrived outside the consulate—which shares a building with other businesses—around noon with a Palestinian flag in hand. Not long after, she draped herself in it and began setting herself on fire.

