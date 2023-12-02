Erik ten Hag insists Andre Onana deserves to remain Man United’s number one despite demands the manager drops the error-prone star.

Erik ten Hag has defied demands to remove error-prone goalkeeper André Onana

The Dutch coach insists that Onana will remain on the bench for the match against Newcastle

Manchester United in a mess – they have a meltdown on them – everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Erik ten Hag jumped to Andre Onana’s defense on Friday and insisted the Manchester United goalkeeper deserves to remain his number one.

Onana will keep his place against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday night despite fresh scrutiny over his performance in the Champions League draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday, where he was criticized for the three goals he conceded. United.

Although Ten Hag admitted that none of his players are “unstoppable”, he will resist any temptation to sack Onana.

“Players always need confidence,” Ten Hag said. “After Alisson, he is the best stopper in the league to prevent expected goals. So you deserve to play. He has potential, so we have to work on him to do it consistently. We will work with him and support him. The coach, the coaches and players support him.”

When asked if he had considered leaving Onana in favor of Altay Bayindir or Tom Heaton, Ten Hag replied: “It won’t help him.” Nobody is inalienable, that is also clear. But we firmly believe that he will help us win trophies.

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Andre Onana remains Man United’s number one goalkeeper

The coach has faced calls to leave Onana as goalkeeper after several errors

Your browser does not support iframes.

“I have confidence in Tom and Altay, but in the Champions League, Andre has a lot of experience with Ajax and last year with Inter Milan. Last year he was, along with Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois, the best goalkeeper, by what a great goalkeeper he is.”

Bayindir was the only player who came forward to console Onana after Wednesday’s game, but Ten Hag insists the £47.2m signing does not lose the trust of his team-mates. “No,” he said. ‘This locker room is together. “Football is a game of mistakes and everyone can make mistakes.”

The United manager highlighted Onana’s excellent performance at Burnley in September after he fouled Leroy Sané’s goal against Bayern Munich as proof of his resilience.

‘He is a strong character. He’s got a personality and he’ll deal with it,” Ten Hag added. ‘You’ve seen how he reacts to a bad performance like the one in Munich. At Burnley he was outstanding.

“He knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes, but in general in the first five months he has done well.”