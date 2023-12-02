Protestor draped in a Palestinian flag sets themselves on FIRE outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta: Cops say they’re in critical condition after ‘extreme act of political protest’

A pro-Palestinian protester set himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta on Friday.

A pro-Palestinian protester was left in critical condition after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta.

The city’s police chief, Darin Schierbaum, described the incident as an “extreme act of political protest” and said a Palestinian flag was recovered from the scene.

It comes just hours after Israel’s military wing, the IDF, announced the relaunch of its offensive against Hamas in Gaza after a six-day ceasefire expired.

At least two people were injured in the act of self-immolation, including a security guard who tried to intervene.

The security guard’s condition is unclear and authorities said the protester is in critical condition.

Officials ruled out terrorism as the cause and said there was no threat to staff inside the consulate (pictured) in Atlanta.

#DEVELOPING: ATF, FBI and APD at the scene of an incident in front of the Israeli Consulate General building in Atlanta, Georgia, that left two people injured. Burned objects are seen in the place. The circumstances are unclear at the moment. pic.twitter.com/vuy0Us7QBK – Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 1, 2023

The protester has not been identified and no pro-Palestinian group has claimed responsibility for the demonstration.

A charred backpack and burned objects were seen on social media outside the building.

Everyone inside the building is safe and Schierbaum said officials have not determined any connection to terrorism.

“We don’t see any threat here,” he said. “We believe that an act of extreme political protest occurred.”

Anat Sultan-Dadon, Israel’s consul general in the southeastern United States, said in a statement: ‘We are saddened to learn of the self-immolation at the entrance to the office building.

‘It is tragic to see hatred and incitement towards Israel expressed in such a horrible way.

The sanctity of life is our highest value. Our prayers are with the security officer who was injured while trying to prevent this tragic act.

“We are grateful to the city of Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders for all they do to ensure safety.”