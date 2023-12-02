Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Jesse Watters Instructs George Santos on How to Be a Better Fraudster

    Jesse Watters Instructs George Santos on How to Be a Better Fraudster

    George Santosexpulsion from the House of Representatives Friday was evidence that the New York Republican was “too obvious” in his lies and long list of alleged crimes, Fox News host Jesse Watters said.

    On The Five, Watters lamented the House’s bipartisan vote to kick out Santos, who faces 23 criminal counts including aggravated identity theft and wire and credit card fraud, and who declined to run for re-election after a House ethics report earlier this month concluded that he “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

    “I’m not for expulsion,” Watters said, suggesting later that it would be better for voters in Santos’ Long Island district to decide whether he has earned another term.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

