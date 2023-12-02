Why rugby is about to change dramatically in Australia: On-field mandate ‘in the best interests of the game’ will soon be introduced

New tackle mandate confirmed by Rugby Australia

It will apply to all competitions below Super Rugby level.

The goal is to reduce the number of concussions and head contact.

Rugby Australia has announced a change that will reduce the legal height of the tackle from below the shoulders to below the sternum in a bid to make the football code a safer sport.

RA chief executive Phil Waugh said the mandate, which will be introduced from February next year at all levels below Super Rugby, was “in the best interests of the game”.

“Research from around the world has clearly identified security as the number one issue preventing fans and potential players from starting to play,” Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Obviously, it is impossible to eliminate all risks from gambling. However, we firmly believe that promoting safer tackling techniques and reducing the risk of head contact and concussion will lead to even safer play.

‘I am confident that our players and coaches at all levels of the game will continue to work on safe and effective tackling techniques.

The move will see Rugby Australia join other major unions globally that have introduced lower tackling laws, including France, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa.

“This is firmly in the best interests of the game. However, there may be an adjustment period for players and referees, and I would ask for patience and respect between all parties as we embark on this journey.”

One of the main goals of the trial will be to reduce the level of concussions on the field.

World Rugby, the English Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union are currently involved in a legal claim by more than 200 players – including 66 amateur athletes – who allege they suffered brain injuries while playing the sport.

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles, now coach of Randwick in Sydney’s Shute Shield competition, believes rugby players will need some leniency when adjusting the tackle next season.

“I understand the judgment and the coaches obviously support the efforts to reduce concussion,” he said. “It will all be about effective technical training…no one is looking to reach high.”

When the trial was initially announced in March of this year, criticism was fierce in some quarters.

One bemused fan felt the lower tackle heights would mean “the end of rugby in Australia” and another called the proposal a “disgrace”.

A third claimed: ‘Don’t do it. “Rugby will no longer be relevant at community level and players will adopt other codes of football.”