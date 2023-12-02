Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    Experts Debate Whether Elon Musk Killed X’s Ad Business: ‘People Are Sort of Open-Mouth Horrified’

    Experts Debate Whether Elon Musk Killed X's Ad Business: 'People Are Sort of Open-Mouth Horrified'

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Elon Musk invited advertisers to “go fuck [themselves]” this week in what seemed like corporate self-immolation—but industry experts are split on whether companies will permanently sever their relationships with X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    “Unfortunately, I think most of us in the marketing and advertising world have kind of short attention spans,” said Ellie Bamford, chief strategy officer for North America at the marketing firm Wunderman Thompson.

    “People are [often] sort of open-mouth horrified at the latest debacle that’s taking place at X. It gets a ton of…press and everything going on for like 72 hours. And then we move on to the next thing.”

