The Hamburg goalkeeper’s howler in the derby was dubbed the “best own goal of all time” after he quickly smashed the ball into his own goal during the tense derby against St Pauli in Germany’s second division.

Hamburg goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes is credited with scoring the “best own goal in history” after crashing the ball into his own goal in a Bundesliga second division derby.

Fernandes was at fault for the second derby goal that gave St.Pauli a two-goal lead in Friday’s Bundesliga 2 match and social media was quick to mock the ridiculous moment.

When goalkeepers often score own goals, it is usually as a result of a wrong save or the ball bouncing off the woodwork and into the player, but Fernandes made no such mistake.

A poor defensive play by his team’s centre-backs left Fernandes struggling to get back to his goal line after a careless back pass.

The 31-year-old then fired the ball into his own goal with a shot that Hamburg’s forwards wished they could replicate at the other end of the field.

St.Pauli players celebrated after a scandalous own goal gave them a two-goal lead in the derby.

St.Pauli players celebrated after a scandalous own goal gave them a two-goal lead in the derby.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The ball slid across the surface of the Millerntor-Stadion before being kicked by the goalkeeper and into the back of his own goal.

His attempted clearance was hit with thunderous effect and crashed into the roof of the net, stunning both fans and his own teammates.

Fernandes stared into space as this realization dawned, however, his team fortunately responded with two equalizing goals that salvaged a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

Meanwhile, social media erupted with conversations about the scandalous moment that is definitely a contender for worst own goal in history.

One comment read: “Possibly the best own goal I have ever seen, absolutely sensational work from HSV.”

Another added: ‘No! This should be investigated. What is this, in the name of playing from behind?

A third comment further mocked the goal, adding: “The goalkeeper was helpless against the terrible shot.”