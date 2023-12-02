Barbra Streisand has lots of spare room! Astonishing moment boat full of migrant lands on MALIBU beach over 100 miles from Mexico-California border, close to home of megastar who lashed Trump’s wall

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Amazing images captured a boat full of immigrants disembarking on the beach of luxurious Malibu, near the home of the famous and liberal Barbra Streisand.

About 25 people were seen jumping off the ship around 1 a.m. on Nov. 28, near Streisand’s $100 million compound. an arch critic of donald trumpWHO called his border wall a “monument to himself.”

All of the migrants appear to have quickly fled the scene, meaning neither Streisand nor the dozens of other wealthy, anti-wall stars living in the area had to help them or offer them shelter.

Under Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, the number of migrants crossing into the country has skyrocketed as the pandemic wound down: Last year, 2.8 million were detained or turned away at the border, the highest number since at least 1980.

The security camera images were obtained by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who specializes in migration.

The migrant boat is seen landing on Malibu beach in the early hours of November 28, with dozens of migrants running towards the shore.

About 25 people can be seen getting off the boat and running along the beach. It is unclear if any have been arrested.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants disembarking on a beach near his home this week. It’s incredibly rare to see this this far north, as Malibu is over 100 miles from the border. It is unclear if anyone was caught, awaiting a response from CBP. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh —Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Melugin noted that seeing migrants land this far north (the U.S.-Mexico border is 100 miles south) is extremely rare.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested.

The ship landed on one of the most exclusive coasts in the United States, where celebrities such as Cher, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith and Lady Gaga own homes.

Streisand’s 19-room clifftop mansion, which she bought in 1997, is now believed to be worth $100 million.

In 2019, the former Democratic donor criticized Trump’s plans for a border wall.

‘Trump only cares about this ‘wall’ to build a monument to himself. Like ‘Trump’s bankrupt buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego, financially or morally,” he wrote in X.

Barbra Streisand, 81, will appear Nov. 13 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Streisand lives with her husband James Brolin in Malibu

Streisand’s $100 million complex is shown in the center of this photo. The singer has repeatedly attacked former President Donald Trump over his border wall policy.

The year before, she said her song ‘Don’t Lie to Me’ was inspired by him.

“Unless you’re an American Indian, you know, you’re the child, grandchild or great-grandchild of immigrants, even the president,” he said. she told Vogue in September 2018..

Migrant arrivals by boat are much lower than those arriving by land, but landings by sea are also increasing.

Florida receives the vast majority of arrivals.

Recent maritime flows of Cubans and Haitians to Florida have reached the highest levels since the 1990s: 7,000 Haitians and 6,000 Cubans were intercepted at sea by US officials in fiscal year (FY) 2022, and initial data shows figures similar in fiscal year 2023, according to Maritime policy.

Total CBP encounters along the border in September were 269,735, including 218,763 Border Patrol arrests at illegal crossing points and another 50,972 expulsions at ports of entry.

The record monthly figure raised the total number of migrant encounters for the recently concluded fiscal year 2023 to 2.48 million, up from 2.38 million in 2022, and the highest of any year on record.

The surge in migrants trying to enter the United States underscores the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis at the border and the political challenge it presents for President Joe Biden as he seeks re-election in 2024.

“In response to high encounter rates across the southwest border in September, CBP increased its resources and staff,” Troy A. Miller, acting CBP commissioner, said in a statement.