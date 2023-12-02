Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023

    How the Litigious Wrath of Taylor Swift Could Spell the Death of Deuxmoi

    How the Litigious Wrath of Taylor Swift Could Spell the Death of Deuxmoi

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Taylor Swift may be in a way better mood in 2023 than she was during her Reputation Era, but it’s still a truth universally acknowledged: Don’t mess with one of the wealthiest and most demonstrably litigious people in the contemporary music industry. This week, the anonymous person (or people) behind Deuxmoi, the infamous celebrity gossip account that posts anonymous tips, often without reliable substantiation, made the potentially fatal mistake of doing exactly that.

    On Thursday, Deuxmoi was up to its usual tricks: Via an Instagram story, the gossip account insisted, as it’s done in the past, that Swift and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had, at one point, secretly tied the knot: they “DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal.”

    “I have no reason to lie,” Deuxmoi, which at one point was believed to be run by two women, added. This statement in particular could come back to haunt them.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

